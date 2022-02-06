OAKDALE (CBS13) — After the student mask mandate protest in Oakdale last week, the superintendent gave a response saying that students would not be allowed in classes without masks.
In a statement, the superintendent said, “students who refuse to mask will not be allowed in classrooms and will be referred up to the office. Starting this week at both the junior high and the high school, no alternative settings will be provided and no work will be given to those who continue to protest.”
Additionally, they said, “students who wish to protest the mask mandate are asked to enroll in our District’s Independent Study program, and we also suggest that further protests are directed to Sacramento. OJUSD is legally bound to uphold the mandate. We have an obligation to provide a safe environment for our students and our staff. Under the operative executive orders and provisions of the California Health and Safety Code, schools must comply with orders and guidance issued by the California Department of Public Health and relevant local health departments to limit the spread of COVID-19 and protect public health.”
Emphasizing that safety is the superintendent’s number one priority, masks will be required for all students, despite the controversy with the governor.