SIERRA COUNTY (CBS13) — A missing hiker lost near Sierra Buttes Lookout was found today but then succumbed to their injuries, said the Sierra County Sheriff’s Office.
The hiker was originally announced missing after hiking Saturday with their brother during which they got separated when returning to their car.
When the brother returned to his car and did not find his brother, he went out to search for him.
After being unable to find him, law enforcement was notified.
The next day, Sunday, the hiker was located and rescued from a ridge above Young America Lake by search and rescue crews and a helicopter.
However, the hiker was badly injured and succumbed to his injuries.