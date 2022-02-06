CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Roseville Fire Department, Roseville News, structure fire

ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Sunday evening, a small fire damaged a room at a local Roseville care facility, however, no one was injured, said the Roseville Fire Department.

Crews were initially dispatched at around 6:15 p.m. Sunday evening to reports of a structure fire at a care facility on Cirby Way.

READ MORE: Missing Hiker Found Dead In Sierra County Near Young America Lake

When they arrived, they found that the cause was a small electrical fire that had already been put out with a fire extinguisher and patients were already being evacuated.

READ MORE: UC Davis Researchers Release Alarming Findings On Wildfire Smoke Impacting Healthy Lungs

Crews confirmed that the fire was isolated and helped to evacuate all patients and staff in the area.

MORE NEWS: Ice Skaters Fall Through Ice At Stampede Meadows Reservoir Near Truckee, One Found Dead

The damage was limited to one room and no one was injured.