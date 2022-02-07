TRUCKEE (CBS13) — Five people were rescued and one was found dead after a group of ice skaters fell through the ice at Stampede Meadows Reservoir near Truckee on Saturday, said the Truckee Fire Protection District.

Eight people were skating on the lake when the ice broke and six went into the water. The two who didn’t go under helped five of the six out but one person was still left under.

Aerial support was used to assist in transporting personnel to the scene to care for the five people who were rescued from the remote location.

The Washoe County Sheriff Hasty Team also responded with their dive team in order to search for the one person who was still missing.

Of the five survivors, the only injuries were a dislocated shoulder that one of the skaters obtained.

The body of the 6th skater was later found under the water 37 feet deep.

On Monday, the victim was identified as 72-year-old Truckee resident William Smallfield.

The Truckee Fire Protection District says that this unfortunate incident is a reminder to stay off of the ice on area lakes as it is difficult to impossible to tell the stability of the ice, particularly with the recent warmer temperatures.