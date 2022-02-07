NEVADA COUNTY (CBS13) — An abandoned illegal marijuana grow site in Nevada County is highlighting the environmental impact such sites are having, authorities say.
The Nevada County Sheriff’s Office says the grow site was found recently at an abandoned parcel along the 20000 block of Chalk Bluff Road, a very rural area north of Gold Run.READ MORE: California Lawmakers Voting On Paid COVID-19 Sick Leave
Deputies took note of significant environmental crimes at the site, including large areas of unpermitted grading with no erosion control, large areas of timber cleared and then pushed over hills and down into seasonal waterways, and containers of fertilizers and other unknown chemicals being distributed into watersheds.READ MORE: Man Involved In 2017 South Sacramento Shootout With Deputies Gets Life In Prison
It’s unclear how long the site had been abandoned. No information about any possible suspects linked to the site has been released.MORE NEWS: Truckee Man, 72, Dies After Group Of Skaters Fall Through Ice At Stampede Meadows Reservoir
Authorities say there is a permit system in place that potential growers can use to get a permit to legally cultivate marijuana in Nevada County.