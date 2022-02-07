Inglewood Mayor speaks about brutally beaten 49er fanInglewood Mayor, James T. Butts Jr., answered questions about the San Francisco 49er fan who was put in medically induced coma after he was beaten at the NFC Championship.

9 minutes ago

Lunch Break: RadicchioIn today's lunch break, Michael Marks shows us radicchio.

1 hour ago

Site For Homeless Campers Opening At Miller ParkA new city-sanctioned homeless park is opening on the Sacramento waterfront. There will be enough space for 110 campers. Those who use the park say they're concerned about safety. There will be round-the-clock security.

1 hour ago

Man Involved In Shootout With Deputies Gets 62 Years In PrisonA career criminal in Sacramento County has been sentenced to 62 years in prison. Jimmy Vang, of Sacramento, was convicted of multiple charges after firing shots at authorities back in June 2017 and leading them on a high-speed chase.

2 hours ago

Recovery Teams Of Missing Skater On Lake In TruckeeFive people were rescued and one was found dead after a group of ice skaters fell through the ice at Stampede Meadows Reservoir near Truckee on Saturday, said the Truckee Fire Protection District. The body of the six skater was recovered Monday.

2 hours ago