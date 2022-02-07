SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A career criminal has gotten a heavy prison sentence following his 2017 shootout with Sacramento sheriff’s deputies.
On Monday, the Sacramento County District Attorney's Office announced that a judge has sentenced Jimmy Vang to 62 years to life in prison.
Vang was arrested on multiple assault charges after firing at deputies in south Sacramento back in June 2017 and leading them on a high-speed chase. During the pursuit, prosecutors say he drove into oncoming traffic and attempted to carjack another vehicle. He was also suspected of trying to ram pursuing officers.
Prosecutors said Vang had a criminal history spanning more than 20 years and 16 convictions. The crimes included burglary, identity theft, credit and debit card theft, and vehicle theft.
Vang was convicted by a jury in December 2021 of attempted premeditated murder of a peace officer, assault with a semi-automatic firearm against multiple officers, felony evading, and other charges related to the 2017 incident. He was also convicted of murder and kidnapping for a separate incident out of Placer County.
In total, Vang has been sentenced to live in prison without parole for the Placer County incident and 62 years and 10 months to life in prison without parole for the Sacramento incident.