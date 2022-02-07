SOUTH LAKE TAHOE (CBS13) — A gas leak has prompted some people to evacuate from a South Lake Tahoe neighborhood on Monday.
The scene is along the 3700 block of Larch Avenue.READ MORE: California Lawmakers Set To Vote On Paid COVID-19 Sick Leave
South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue crews are at the scene and say the leak appears to be from a broken meter buried in heavy ice. A Southwest Gas crew is also at the scene to deal with the situation.READ MORE: Man Involved In 2017 South Sacramento Shootout With Deputies Gets Life In Prison
Two nearby properties have been evacuated due to the gas leak, South Lake Tahoe Fire Rescue says.MORE NEWS: Truckee Man, 72, Dies After Group Of Skaters Fall Through Ice At Stampede Meadows Reservoir
No other details about the incident have been released yet.