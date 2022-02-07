STANISLAUS COUNTY (CBS13) — Authorities are looking for the driver of a pickup truck that crashed along Highway 132 west of Modesto early Sunday morning, killing two men who were riding inside.
California Highway Patrol says the crash appears to have happened just after 2:30 a.m. just east of the San Joaquin River.
Officers responded to the scene and found a GMC pickup had crashed into a series of trees just off the westbound side of the freeway. Three people were originally in the pickup truck, but the driver was nowhere to be seen after the crash.
The two passengers – a 23-year-old Hayward man and 36-year-old San Jose man – were pronounced dead at the scene. Both weren’t wearing seatbelts, officers say.
Highway 132 was shut down for some time into later Sunday morning due to the investigation, but was reopened without much delay.
No information about the driver has been released at this point. Anyone with further information about the crash is urged to call CHP at (209) 545-7440.