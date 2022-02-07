SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Legendary rock band The Who are hitting the road again – and Sacramento is on the list.
The band announced “The Who Hits Back!” North American tour on Monday. It’s The Who’s first tour since their 2019 “Moving On!” 29-city trek.
The Who announce a brand new tour for 2022 . . . THE WHO HITS BACK!
Our North American trek will be another rock n’ roll knockout, kicking off 22 April and running through to May 29 The fall leg starts October 2, 2022 and ends November 5. Full details https://t.co/9YWi1QZVtc pic.twitter.com/xmBgru3Ne3
Original members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend will be part of all the dates.
“Pete and I said we’d be back, but we didn’t think we’d have to wait for two years for the privilege,” Daltrey said in a statement.
The new tour is set to begin come spring. Sacramento has a date with The Who come Oct. 26 at the Golden 1 Center.
Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m.