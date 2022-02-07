CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Legendary rock band The Who are hitting the road again – and Sacramento is on the list.

The band announced “The Who Hits Back!” North American tour on Monday. It’s The Who’s first tour since their 2019 “Moving On!” 29-city trek.

Original members Roger Daltrey and Pete Townshend will be part of all the dates.

“Pete and I said we’d be back, but we didn’t think we’d have to wait for two years for the privilege,” Daltrey said in a statement.

The new tour is set to begin come spring. Sacramento has a date with The Who come Oct. 26 at the Golden 1 Center.

Tickets for the show go on sale to the general public on Friday, Feb. 11 at 10 a.m.