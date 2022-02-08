Stanislaus County Ends Its COVID Emergency DeclarationStanislaus County is ending its COVID emergency declaration but keeping its public health emergency. Just hours ago, supervisors voted to end the COVID order that was put in place at the beginning of the pandemic and will shift the county's response from a pandemic toward an endemic, which would treat COVID much like the seasonal flu. It will give administrative power back to the county board of supervisors and focus on managing the virus long-term.

13 minutes ago

Parents Wonder: What Will It Take To Relax Mask Requirements In Schools?The state announced it will lift the state's mask mandate on Tuesday, but that doesn't apply to schools. Some parents wonder when that will happen.

36 minutes ago

Sacramento Kings Trading Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield And Tristan Thompson To Indiana PacersThe Sacramento Kings are making a big move before the NBA trade deadline. CBS13 confirmed the Kings are trading away Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thompson to the Indiana Pacers. In return, Sacramento is getting Domas Sabots, Jeremy Lamb, and Justin Holiday.

1 hour ago

Husband Of Woman Killed In Greyhound Mass Shooting Meets Daughter's ProtectorA mother of 5 was killed in the Oroville Greyhound mass shooting. Today, her husband was able to meet the woman he credits with saving his daughter's life who was there with their mother.

2 hours ago

Spinal Cord Stimulation Study Bringing New Hope To Paralysis PatientsA new study on a medical device is giving hope to those who are living with paralysis.

3 hours ago