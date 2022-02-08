7:40 p.m. UPDATE: Authorities say the driver and the vehicle wanted in connection to the fatal crash have been located.
The vehicle and driver from this afternoon’s hit and run have been located.
CAMINO (CBS13) – A teenage girl was hit and killed by a vehicle in the Camino area and the CHP is now treating the crash as a hit and run.
Around 4 p.m. Tuesday, a 14-year-old girl was on Carson Road east of Barkley Road in the Camino area when she was hit by a newer-model white Honda CR-V. The driver reportedly left the scene before authorities arrived, according to CHP – Placerville.
Anyone who witnessed the crash or knows the whereabouts of the vehicle, which now has front-end and windshield damage on the passenger side, is asked to call (916) 861-1300.