LODI (CBS13) — Lodi’s Farmer Boys restaurant was damaged in an early morning fire on Tuesday.
Firefighters responded to the scene along Kettleman Lane just before 3:30 a.m., Lodi Fire says.
Heavy black smoke was billowing out of the building. Crews were able to get some hose lines in and aggressively attacked the fire. Flames were under control within a half-hour.
It appears the fire caused significant damage to the restaurant's kitchen.
Exactly what started the fire is under investigation.