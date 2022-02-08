STOCKTON (CBS13) — The city of Stockton will remember firefighter Max Fortuna on Tuesday.
Capt. Fortuna was killed just over one week ago while putting out a dumpster fire.
The funeral service is closed to the public, but the community is invited to pay their respects during the procession after the service. People are being encouraged to line the procession route.

Memorial Preps underway at Stockton Ballpark for @stocktonfire Capt. Max Fortuna who was shot and killed in the line of duty. @CBSSacramento @GoodDaySac pic.twitter.com/uzA2IY0gqL
— Rachel Wulff (@rachelwulff) February 8, 2022
The procession is expected to start around noon Tuesday at Center and Fremont streets. It will then make its way through the downtown Stockton area. There will also be public viewing areas on Center and Madison streets, as well as on Weber Avenue.
Watch the livestream of the funeral on CBS News Sacramento starting at 10 a.m.