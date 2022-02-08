San Joaquin County (CBS13) — The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has arrested an 18-year-old San Joaquin County attempted homicide suspect.
According to a statement from the Washoe County Sheriffs, located in the state of Nevada, on Feb. 7, law enforcement responded to a car accident just after 5:00 p.m.
During a routine check for records, it was discovered that 18-year-old Malechi Robinson had a fully extraditable, no-bail arrest warrant out of the San Joaquin County Superior Court for Attempted Homicide.
Robinson was arrested on two charges; a felony count for being a fugitive from another state on an outstanding warrant and the warrant out of San Joaquin County for attempted homicide.