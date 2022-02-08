Suspect In Fatal Hit-And-Run Crash Turns Themselves InA driver wanted in connection with a fatal hit-and-run crash along Carson Road east of Barkley Road near Camino turned themselves in, the CHP says.

3 minutes ago

CBS13 News PM News Update - 2/8/22Get caught up on the top news stories of the day.

34 minutes ago

ESPN 1320's Host Damien Barling Talks About The Kings TradeDamien Barling joined us to talk about the Kings big move before the NBA trade deadline. The Kings are trading Tyrese Haliburton, Buddy Hield, and Tristan Thompson to the Indiana Pacers. In return, Sacramento is getting Domas Sabots, Jeremy Lamb, and Justin Holiday.

2 hours ago

DOCO Businesses Hoping For Foot Traffic ComebackAs the only game in town, the Kings have a widespread impact not just on sports, but businesses as well. CBS13's Steve Large talked to businesses around G1C. While the Kings are hoping for a comeback with this very tough season -- it's one that affects how nearby business flows.

2 hours ago

Stanislaus County Ends Its COVID Emergency DeclarationStanislaus County is ending its COVID emergency declaration but keeping its public health emergency. Just hours ago, supervisors voted to end the COVID order that was put in place at the beginning of the pandemic and will shift the county's response from a pandemic toward an endemic, which would treat COVID much like the seasonal flu. It will give administrative power back to the county board of supervisors and focus on managing the virus long-term.

3 hours ago