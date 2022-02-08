TRACY (CBS13) — Authorities say a student brought a gun to campus at a Tracy school on Monday.
Delta Charter High School Principal Matthew Hillstead sent a letter to parents detailing the incident. He says a student alerted school officials about the situation, prompting a quick response by law enforcement.
The student who allegedly had the gun was immediately removed from class, Hillstead says. A firearm was taken away from the student.
Hillstead notes that there is no evidence that the student brought the gun with the intent to harm anyone on campus. Further, Hillstead says no threats were made to any students.
"We are very proud of the student who came forward to let us know they saw the firearm. It is positive relationships with students that keeps our campuses safe," Hillstead wrote of the incident.
No other details about the student or the kind of gun that they had have been released.