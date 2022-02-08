CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Davis News, UC Davis

DAVIS (CBS13) — UC Davis is getting millions of dollars to upgrade its arboretum.

California’s Natural Resources Agency is giving the university a $5 million grant.

Officials say they are going to use it to expand on a previous project to make the waterway along the arboretum more like a natural marshland.

The university says they’ve already done that in the area near Downtown Davis.

A public meeting is scheduled later in February to answer questions about the project.