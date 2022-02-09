CAMINO (CBS13) – A Pollock Pines man is in custody after a hit-and-run in El Dorado County that left a teenage girl dead.
California Highway Patrol says the incident happened around 4 p.m. Tuesday. The 14-year-old girl was on Carson Road, east of Barkley Road in the Camino area, when she was hit and killed by a vehicle that veered off the road and drove onto the shoulder.
The driver reportedly left the scene before authorities arrived, the CHP says. Later Tuesday night, officers say he turned himself in.
CHP has identified the driver as 23-year-old Pollock Pines resident Anthony B. Smith. He has been booked into El Dorado County Jail on vehicular manslaughter, DUI and other charges.
Authorities have not released the name of the girl, but CHP says she was a Camino resident.