CERES (CBS13) — A person suspected of illegally dumping trash in rural Ceres was caught in the act by officers Tuesday night.
Ceres police say an alert resident spotted the suspect dumping some trash along the side of a road.
Officers were able to get to the scene in time to catch the suspect in the act. Police say officers then stood by as the suspect cleaned up the trash he had just dumped.
The suspect is still possibly facing charges. Police say the case has been forwarded to the district attorney's office.
Police urge people to report illegal trash dumping they see happening by calling dispatch at (209) 538-5712.