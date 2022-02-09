DIXON (CBS13) — A search is on for the suspect after a 7-Eleven clerk was shot in Dixon late Tuesday night.
Dixon police say, a little before 10:30 p.m., they got a call from a clerk at the store along North 1st Street reporting that he had just been shot. Officers responded to the store and found that the clerk had suffered a gunshot wound.READ MORE: VIDEO: Fuel Leaks Off Highway 50 Bridge In Sacramento After Big Rig Crash
The clerk was rushed to a local hospital. Police say he was in critical condition.READ MORE: Disputing Fraudulent Credit Card Charges? Here's What You Need To Know
Few details about the suspect wanted for the shooting are available, but they were last seen leaving in a dark-colored sedan.MORE NEWS: City Of Sacramento Considering Plan To Provide Local Artists With Guaranteed Income
No other details about the shooting, including what led up to it, have been released at this point in the investigation.