SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Highway 50 in Sacramento is back open after a big rig started leaking fuel after a crash early Wednesday morning.
The crash happened around 2 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 50 on the Pioneer Bridge over the Sacramento River. Eastbound traffic was diverted onto Interstate 5 for several hours.READ MORE: Disputing Fraudulent Credit Card Charges? Here's What You Need To Know
Fuel from the big rig could be seen leaking onto Front Street just below the freeway.READ MORE: 7-Eleven Clerk Shot In Dixon; Search On For Suspect
No injuries have been reported.MORE NEWS: City Of Sacramento Considering Plan To Provide Local Artists With Guaranteed Income
The cause of the crash is under investigation.