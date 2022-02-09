CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Highway 50 in Sacramento is back open after a big rig started leaking fuel after a crash early Wednesday morning.

The crash happened around 2 a.m. in the eastbound lanes of Highway 50 on the Pioneer Bridge over the Sacramento River. Eastbound traffic was diverted onto Interstate 5 for several hours.

Fuel from the big rig could be seen leaking onto Front Street just below the freeway.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.