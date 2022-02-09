SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A physical assault in downtown Sacramento left a man in critical condition, police said Wednesday night.
The Sacramento Police Department said the assault happened shortly before 7 p.m. along K Street between 10th and 11th streets outside of the Crest Theater.
A suspect, also a man, has been taken into custody, police said. Neither man has been identified.
That stretch of K Street was shut down for several hours.
No further information was released.