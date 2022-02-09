SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities arrested a man accused of lighting a fire on the roof of a two-story building and then climbing a utility pole in Sacramento Wednesday evening, police said.
According to the Sacramento Police Department, the man eventually came down from the pole on his own. Power was turned off in the area while negotiators tried to get the man to come down.
The Sacramento Fire Department said the scene was in the area of Broadway and 21 Street. Firefighters quickly extringuished the blaze and prevented it from spreading into the interior of the building.
This is a developing story. More details to come.