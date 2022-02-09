LOS ANGELES (AP/CBS13) — Former Oakland Athletics player Jeremy Giambi died Wednesday at his parents’ home in Southern California, police said. He was 47.
Officers responding around 11:30 a.m. to reports of a medical emergency found Giambi dead at the residence in Claremont, east of Los Angeles, said police Lt. Robert Ewing.READ MORE: California To Begin 'Endemic' Approach To COVID-19 Pandemic
The Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office will determine the cause of death, Ewing said.
Giambi’s agent Joel Wolfe didn’t immediately respond to a call seeking more information.READ MORE: North Highlands Woman Says Postal Service Lost Cremated Remains Of Father, Grandmother
Giambi, who played as an outfielder and first baseman, played six seasons from 1998-2003 with the Kansas City Royals, Oakland Athletics, Philadelphia Phillies and Boston Red Sox. While in Oakland for three seasons, Giambi was teammates with his older brother Jason, a five-time All-Star.
“We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi,” the Athletics said on Twitter. “We offer our condolences to Jeanne, Jason, and his family and friends.”
We are heartbroken to learn of the passing of a member of our Green and Gold family, Jeremy Giambi. We offer our condolences to Jeanne, Jason, and his family and friends. pic.twitter.com/sBSEyRb2z4
— Oakland A's (@Athletics) February 9, 2022
Giambi played in the postseason twice with the Athletics and in 2001 was tagged out at home on Derek Jeter’s famous “flip” toss in the American League Division Series against the New York Yankees.MORE NEWS: Local PG&E Customers Are Seeing Rising Bills — But Why Now?
Giambi was born in San Jose and attended South Hills High School in West Covina, like his brother, before attending California State University, Fullerton. The Royals drafted him out of college in 1996 in the sixth round.