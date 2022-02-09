CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Butte County, Paradise News, Plane Crash

PARADISE (CBS13) — A small plane has crashed at the Paradise airport on Wednesday morning, authorities say.

Cal Fire’s Butte Unit is responding to the scene.

One minor injury has been reported.

No details about what led up to the plane crashing have been released at this point.

Updates to follow.