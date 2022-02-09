PARADISE (CBS13) — A small plane has crashed at the Paradise airport on Wednesday morning, authorities say.
Units responded to a plane down at Paradise airport. One minor injury. pic.twitter.com/qP5BoeC5FK
— CAL FIRE Butte Unit/Butte County Fire Department (@CALFIRE_ButteCo) February 9, 2022
Cal Fire's Butte Unit is responding to the scene.
One minor injury has been reported.
No details about what led up to the plane crashing have been released at this point.
Updates to follow.