STOCKTON (CBS13) – A deadly chase and crash in Stockton had a neighborhood stunned and shocked.

“I felt shaky all day, and then knowing that he lost his life, it’s a lot,” Alesha Butler told CBS13.

Butler was stunned by what she witnessed Wednesday afternoon. The unbelievable scene of multiple police cars surrounding a car that smashed into a tree was less than a block from her front door.

“I seen someone on the floor and them doing CPR. I turned to try to get into my driveway and it’s been like this all afternoon,” said Butler.

The driver crashed into a tree at Pershing Avenue and Michigan Avenue. Video from the 209 Times shows the aftermath as police smashed the window to get the driver out. It all started around 2 p.m. when San Joaquin County sheriff’s deputies tried to pull the driver over, but he took off, crashed and later died at the hospital.

“It’s scary. I’ve got one aunt and uncle across the street, and we’ve got our two kids. They’re out here when they can be in the yard,” said Camille Traywick.

Traywick and her family had a tough time just getting home as police blocked off several roads for hours. Pershing Avenue is a busy road that runs right along her neighborhood.

“I’m just glad I wasn’t on my way home with the girls because we come back this way everyday around the same time. I’m just glad we decided to do something different today,” said Stonelake Traywick.

There’s still no word on why the driver took off as police worked for hours meticulously mapping out the scene. It’s a scene that left a Stockton neighborhood shocked and even mourning someone they never knew.

“Whatever they’ve done, I don’t know what they’ve done, but they have family. They have people that care for them,” said Karen Joyner.

Stockton police are now leading the multi-agency critical incident investigation involving the sheriff’s office, CHP, the medical examiner’s office and the San Joaquin County District Attorney’s Bureau of Investigation.