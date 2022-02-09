DIXON (CBS13) — A 7-Eleven clerk is recovering from surgery and is in critical condition after being shot Wednesday night, and the suspects have not been found.

Dixon dispatch got a call from the clerk around 10:20 p.m. on Wednesday night reporting he was shot while at work. Surveillance video from a business across North First Street captured the moments when police arrived, less than three minutes after three people are shown running away from the store and driving off.

Dixon police released a statement that the suspects drove a dark-colored sedan. As seen in surveillance video obtained by CBS13, that car parks on the side of the store, and one person walks towards the front door. They are out of frame for a few minutes until two other people walk from the area by the car towards the store’s front door. The three individuals are seen next, running back towards the car and driving off minutes after.

“I always think about them working at night and how hard it must be to work with handling cash; that’s the big thing. They have their regulars who come and check on them, so I’ve never really thought that much about them,” said Marlene Roberts, who works across the street from the 7-Eleven.

Roberts told CBS13 she doesn’t live in town but sees activity on her business security cameras. They were first installed due to break-ins or robberies at a storage room on the business property. Roberts said lights and cameras have kept criminal activity at a minimum, and most of the time, when suspects see lights or cameras, they leave.

“I’m very hopeful that it [security footage] will help them, I know it’s not a real close shot, but they’ve been really good being able to track down people with less information,” said Roberts.

The shooting at the 7-Eleven in Dixon was the second store targeted Wednesday night. The first was a 7-Eleven in West Sacramento just off I-80 at Enterprise Boulevard and Lake Road. West Sacramento Police told CBS13 there were at least two, possibly three, men armed with weapons. They went inside the store, took money from the clerk and merchandise, and then drove off.

A West Sacramento Police Department spokesperson has not confirmed a possible suspect vehicle description but told CBS13 that two getaway vehicles might have been involved.

The West Sacramento Police Department and Dixon Police have not confirmed the two incidents are linked.

Dixon Police have asked anyone with information about the 7-Eleven shooting on N. First St. to contact Dixon Police Sergeant Mick Geisser at 707-678-7070.

