CAMPTONVILLE (CBS13) — An 18-year-old from Nevada County has died after a Camptonville-area stabbing last month, authorities say.
The Yuba County Sheriff’s Office says the incident happened on the night of Jan. 28 in Camptonville. Two teenagers from Yuba County were found to have been stabbed.
Both teens were taken to the hospital. One of the teens, now identified by the Yuba County Sheriff’s Office as 18-year-old Malachi Coleman, died from his injuries on Monday. The other teen, a 15-year-old boy from Grass Valley, has been treated and released from the hospital.
Exactly what led up to the stabbing is still under investigation. No suspect information has been released.