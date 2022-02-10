BROOKS (CBS13) — Hundreds of bee boxes that had been reported stolen have now been recovered by deputies in Yolo County.
The Yolo County Sheriff’s Office says, back on Feb. 2, deputies served a search warrant to a property along the 17000 block of County Road 72. The search warrant was in regards to a stolen forklift and bee box theft investigation.
Deputies not only recovered the stolen forklift that was specially equipped for bee keeping, they also recovered a total of 384 bee boxes that were stolen from Mendocino County.
One suspect, Juan Vargas-Ceja, has been arrested. He’s facing charges of possession of stolen property.