SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — California Republican lawmakers pushed for an end to the statewide emergency declaration again on Thursday, but their efforts fell short.
Assemblymembers James Gallagher and Kevin Kiley rallied Republicans ahead of legislation designed to move the Golden State out of COVID-19 restrictions associated with the state of emergency.READ MORE: Police: 3 Middle Schoolers Attacked By Group In Elk Grove; 13-Year-Old Girl, Mother Arrested
They cited other states in the country that have ended their emergency declarations and mandates. They said the legislature has the power to end the mask mandates, arguing that the rules have gone on too long and have done irreparable damage to businesses and our school children.
“We’ve had the most severe lockdowns, the most severe restrictions mandates throughout when it comes to business closures, school closures … And yet there is no evidence this has done anyone any good,” Kiley said in a press conference.READ MORE: No One Hurt After Car-To-Car Shootings On I-80 Off-Ramp In Davis; Suspect In Custody, Rifle Recovered
In a statement, Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office called the GOP press conference political theater.
“Apparently, Asm. Kiley and Asm. Gallagher believe it would have been better to let Californians die and be turned away from care when hospitals reached capacity during the Omicron surge,” part of the statement read.MORE NEWS: Scratchers Ticket Sold In Manteca Wins Man $1 Million
On the California State Senate floor Thursday, Republicans pushed to have their resolution heard – but it never even made it to a vote.