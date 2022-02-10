ELK GROVE (CBS13) — A mother and her 13-year-old daughter have been arrested after they were allegedly part of a group of people who attacked three middle schoolers in Elk Grove.
The incident happened around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday. Elk Grove police say three middle school-age kids were walking near Laguna Boulevard and Bruceville Road when three people – two adults and a juvenile – came up and allegedly started assaulting them.
One of the alleged attackers, a woman, is suspected of hitting a kid who tried to intervene with a sick.
All of the suspects took off in a car, police say.
With video of the incident being shared on social media, Elk Grove police say they have been investigating and reviewing the footage. A canvass of the area was also done by officers, who have interviewed some witnesses.
Later Wednesday night, police say they arrested 32-year-old Elk Grove resident Demetria Fowler and her 13-year-old daughter in connection to the incident.
Police say the 13-year-old is facing charges of assault with a deadly weapon, battery, and conspiracy. Fowler is facing charges of corporal punishment of a child, batter, contributing to the delinquency of a child, and conspiracy.
Investigators are still trying to find two outstanding suspects, as well as a third unidentified suspect, wanted in connection to the attack. Anyone with other video footage of the incident is also urged to come forward.
An increased police presence will be around the area of Harriet Eddy Middle School in response to the incident.