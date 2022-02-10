DAVIS (CBS13) — A police situation has the westbound Interstate 80 on-ramp in Davis at Mace Boulevard closed on Thursday morning.
CHP, @cityofdavispd and @SolanoSheriff on scene at Mace Blvd on ramp to I80 after possible shooting and crash. A bullet casing has been located. Law Enforcement looking for individual. @GoodDaySac @CBSSacramento @allyaredas pic.twitter.com/eSDFyuOtf8
— DG (@CameraGuyDave1) February 10, 2022
Exactly what led up to the situation is unclear, but a large law enforcement presence is blocking the on-ramp and officers appear to be focused on a pickup truck that crashed just off the shoulder.
Capitol Corridor says it halted all train travel between Davis and Sacramento due to the situation, which is happening close to the train tracks. Travel resumed along the corridor just before 8 a.m., but officials say riders should still expect some delays.
ALERT: Due to police activity all train travel between Davis (DAV) & Sacramento (SAC) is temporarily stopped. We will update as more information becomes available. #CapitolCorridor
— Capitol Corridor (@CapitolCorridor) February 10, 2022
UPDATE: Travel between Davis (DAV) and Sacramento (SAC) has resumed. Customers traveling in the area should expect delays. #CapitolCorridor
— Capitol Corridor (@CapitolCorridor) February 10, 2022
I-80 remains open, only the on-ramp is closed at the moment.