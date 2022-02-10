CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
Filed Under:Davis News, Interstate 80

DAVIS (CBS13) — A police situation has the westbound Interstate 80 on-ramp in Davis at Mace Boulevard closed on Thursday morning.

Exactly what led up to the situation is unclear, but a large law enforcement presence is blocking the on-ramp and officers appear to be focused on a pickup truck that crashed just off the shoulder.

Capitol Corridor says it halted all train travel between Davis and Sacramento due to the situation, which is happening close to the train tracks. Travel resumed along the corridor just before 8 a.m., but officials say riders should still expect some delays.

I-80 remains open, only the on-ramp is closed at the moment.