SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento Vice Mayor Angelique Ashby says Costco is going to open a new location in Natomas.
The Costco is planned for the area of East Commerce Way and Arena Boulevard. According to the layout Ashby shared, other stores – like a Starbucks and other retail outlets, are going in around it.
Ashby says the 160,000 square-foot location has been in the works for a year and is expected to open in 2023.
According to the Natomas Buzz, the Costco will not have a gas station – likely because of the Chevron that’s also planned next door.