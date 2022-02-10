ROSEVILLE (CBS13) — Roseville police are asking for the public’s help after a hit-and-run accident in a neighborhood.
On Monday, around 4:00 a.m., a driver crashed into a parked vehicle on Cadfael Court in Roseville, per the press release.
Michaela Bayless, the victim, a Sacramento-based real estate agent, reached out to CBS13 after contacting police and had this to say, My car is now totaled.
"My car is now totaled. I'm completely devastated about this. Please turn the sound all the way up when he did a hit and run it sounded like a bomb went off and I look out my window and see a white four-door car driving away and I thought someone had stolen my car so I ran outside and came out to my car totaled."
Roseville police ask that anyone with information about the driver or vehicle call Traffic Sergeant Ryland at 916-774-5000 #1 and reference case number 2022-5116.