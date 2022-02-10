Sacramento (CBS13) — According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Sacramento Kings have traded Marvin Bagley lll to the Detroit Piston in a 4-team deal.
Sacramento Kings
Donte DiVincenzo, Trey Lyles, and Josh Jackson
Serge Ibaka, two future second-round picks, and cash
Rodney Hood, Semi Ojele
Detroit Pistons
Marvin Bagley lll
This trade comes just a day after the Kings shocked fans and the NBA by trading second-year star guard Tyrese Haliburton to the Indiana Pacers in a deal for Domantas Sabonis.