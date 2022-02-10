CBS News SacramentoWatch Now
By CBS13 Staff
SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An investigation into a report of a person struck by a train in south Sacramento has a long Union Pacific train stopped and blocking several roads on Thursday morning.

Sacramento police say they first got the report of a collision between a train and a pedestrian at around 5:40 a.m. near Elder Creek and Power Inn roads. Officers responded to the scene and did an extensive canvass of the area, but no victim or evidence that a person was struck by a train was found.

Still, the Union Pacific Train remains stopped due to the investigation. Several roads are now blocked in the south Sacramento area between Fruitridge and Florin roads due to the stopped train.

Drivers are being urged to detour around the train for the time being.

No estimated time of clearing has been given yet.