SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — An investigation into a report of a person struck by a train in south Sacramento has a long Union Pacific train stopped and blocking several roads on Thursday morning.
Sacramento police say they first got the report of a collision between a train and a pedestrian at around 5:40 a.m. near Elder Creek and Power Inn roads. Officers responded to the scene and did an extensive canvass of the area, but no victim or evidence that a person was struck by a train was found.
READ MORE: No One Hurt After Car-To-Car Shootings On I-80 Off-Ramp In Davis; Suspect In Custody, Rifle Recovered
Advisory: A Union Pacific Train is stopped in the area of Elder Creek Rd / Power Inn Rd. Due to the size of the train, multiple portions of roadway in the area are blocked. Please use alternate routes. Updates will be made here. pic.twitter.com/K9PtTER2Ni
— Sacramento Police (@SacPolice) February 10, 2022
Still, the Union Pacific Train remains stopped due to the investigation. Several roads are now blocked in the south Sacramento area between Fruitridge and Florin roads due to the stopped train.READ MORE: New Costco Location Planned In Sacramento, This Time In Natomas
Drivers are being urged to detour around the train for the time being.MORE NEWS: Sacramento Kings Trade Marvin Bagley lll to the Pistons In 4-Team Deal
No estimated time of clearing has been given yet.