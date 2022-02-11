CAMINO (CBS13) — An El Dorado County community is stepping up in a big way to help a family grieving an unthinkable tragedy.
“We’re going through every parent’s nightmare with this,” said Christian Abballo.
Abballo stood before friends, family and complete strangers Thursday night as people gathered for a candlelight vigil. His daughter, 14-year-old Julianna, was killed in a hit-and-run accident walking with a friend along Carson Road in Camino.
The accused driver, 23-year-old Anthony Smith, is facing voluntary manslaughter and DUI charges.
“I’m at that point, enough is enough,” said Julie Leconte.
It happened right outside Leconte’s home. Investigators could still be seen Thursday studying the roadway. Leconte says it’s the 10th accident right outside her home – and she’s pushing for change on this roadway so it doesn’t happen again, including reflectors and a sidewalk.
“In a situation like this the whole community feels helpless, but everybody feels the sadness and the grief and the hearts go out to the family so everybody wants to play some sort of a part,” said Leconte.
She is providing that outlet, setting up a meal train. The community is providing meals to Julianna’s family at least through April and they’ve also donated $5,000 on the site. That’s in addition to $30,000 already donated on another site.
“She was very beautiful,” Christian said.
Beautiful, smart and able to light up a room, a young girl is now bringing a community – some, complete strangers – together.
“I’m not surprised. No, we live in a great community, a very supportive community,” said Leconte.