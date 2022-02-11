CERES (CBS13) — Several people were detained and at least one person is in custody after shots were fired near a Ceres intersection, authorities said Friday night.
The Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy heading into work heard several gun shots and took unprovoked gunfire at around 7 p.m. near Central Avenue and Service Road.READ MORE: Will Super Bowl Weekend Bring Big Crowds To Downtown Sacramento? Restaurants Are Hopeful
However, no one was struck by gunfire, but eight people in total were detained by authorities. At this time, it is unclear if one or multiple people fired shots, but at least one firearm was recovered at the scene.READ MORE: Racist Graffiti Found At McClatchy High School In Sacramento
The sheriff’s office said it is unclear what or who the shots were fired at.MORE NEWS: One Arrested For Narcotics And Weapons Charges In Stockton
A heavy police presence was expected in the area for some time.