ELK GROVE (CBS13) — Cell phone video shows a brutal attack on a 12-year-old girl as she was walking home from Harriet Eddy Middle School in Elk Grove.

Elk Grove police arrested Demetria Fowler, 32, and her 13-year-old daughter for their part of the attack and they are asking the public’s help tracking down three more adults also involved in the beat down.

And police want you to see this video to help them track down everyone involved in the attack.

The cell phone video shows the sickening scene — the 12-year-old was pulled by her hair down to the ground. Another woman in the video, wearing a ski mask at the start of the attack before it’s pulled off, is one of three adults police are still looking for.

Besides using their fists, one person was also carrying a stick, and another used pepper spray during the attack.

Families picking students up at Harriet Eddy Middle School were stunned watching the video.

“What goes through my head is something like, ‘This could happen to my grandson, he could be targeted for no reason at all,’” Harriet Eddy Middle School grandparent Sylvia Sanchez said.

“Maybe if there was such a thing as consequences in life, people would be better off,” Harriet Eddy Middle School parent Robert Delapoza said.

Jail records show — despite charges of corporal punishment of a child, conspiracy, battery, and contributing to the delinquency of a child — the mother under arrest has already been released from custody. The charges fall under Sacramento County’s COVID-19 emergency zero bail schedule.

“Zero bail means that’s just it, it’s book and release,” Attorney Mark Reichel said. “We’ve made a determination that rather than have these people in the jails during this COVID pandemic, that instead we’re going to take certain classes of cases and have them be zero bail, which means you come in, you book and release.”

Police are asking for the public’s help identifying other suspects, who could also face a similar fate.

Police say the 12-year-old girl is traumatized but is physically OK.

The Elk Grove Unified School District says they did increase patrols around the school Thursday and will continue to do that in the days ahead.