LATHROP (CBS13) — Wednesday, three were arrested after robbing several people at gunpoint, said the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.
The incident began when three people made arrangements to sell concentrated cannabis wax near Stanford Crossing and Golden Valley Parkway in Lathrop. When they arrived, two of their customers confronted them at gunpoint and robbed the victims’ drugs and wallets before fleeing.READ MORE: Shooting In Front Of Happy Donuts In Stockton
After contacting law enforcement, deputies located the suspects nearby and arrested two easily, while the third suspect had to be pursued.READ MORE: Carjacking And Robbery In Stockton, Two Arrested
After arresting all three, two firearms were recovered in the area along with the victims’ property.MORE NEWS: All California Workers Would Be Required To Get Vaccinated Under New Bill
“Two juveniles were booked into the Juvenile Justice Center for multiple felonies, including robbery and weapons charges, and 19-year-old Icecellus Stewart, of Lathrop, was booked into the San Joaquin County Jail for possession of stolen property and conspiracy,” said the San Joaquin County Sheriff’s Office.