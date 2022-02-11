SACRAMENTO COUNTY (CBS13) — A man accused of leading deputies on a chase in a stolen car was taken into custody after a crash in Natomas.
The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office says the chase started around 12:45 a.m. on Watt Avenue in North Highlands.
Deputies say the suspect ended up crashing into an SUV at the intersection of Del Paso Road and East Commerce Way. The suspect was then arrested.
Neither the suspect nor the other driver were seriously injured.
Authorities have not yet released the name of the suspect.