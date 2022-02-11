SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Authorities arrested a suspect after a standoff in North Sacramento Friday afternoon.
The Sacramento Police Department said the scene was along the 3600 block of Altos Avenue near the Del Paso Heights area.
Officers reportedly responded to a report of a disturbance at 6 a.m. and, for several hours, had been dealing with a suspect who had refused to exit the residence.
At around 5 p.m., Sacramento police said the suspect was safely taken into custody related to accusations of assault and threats.
The roadway in the area was blocked off while law enforcement was on the scene.