SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A driver has died after a crash in North Sacramento late Thursday night.
Sacramento police say officers responded to the scene at Grand and Norwood avenues around 10:40 p.m. There, officers found that two vehicles had been involved in a crash.
Both vehicles had extensive damage. Officers say the driver of one of the vehicles suffered major injuries and was soon pronounced dead at the scene by medics.
Exactly what led up to the crash is unclear. The name of the driver who died has not been released.
Investigators from the Sacramento Police Department’s Major Collision Investigation Unit have taken over the case.