SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — Sacramento State University’s president has been recognized as the “Sacramental of the Year” by the Metro Chamber of Commerce.
Robert S. Nelson was appointed Sac State's president back in 2015.
Metro Chamber is now recognizing him for the work the university has done in moving the campus forward, especially during the challenges of the COVID-19 pandemic.
President Robert S. Nelsen has been named the @Metro_Chamber's 2021 Sacramentan of the Year, although he deflects much of the credit for that recognition, pointing instead to the University community and the collaboration and work achieved by so many. https://t.co/t7iIIqUoiS
"I was alone in this building on many days," Nelson said in a statement upon learning of the award.
Sacramento community leaders say Nelson should be particularly recognized for Sac State’s increasing rate of four-year graduations.
Sacramento community leaders say Nelson should be particularly recognized for Sac State's increasing rate of four-year graduations.

"Dr. Nelsen elevates the role that students play in driving regional success," said Amanda Blackwood, the chamber's president and CEO, in a statement.
Nelson will be officially awarded the 2021 Sacramentan of the Year honor at Metro Chamber’s Annual Business Awards on Friday night.