MODESTO (CBS13) — Investigators are looking into what caused an auto parts store to catch fire in Stanislaus County.
READ MORE: Stolen Car Chase That Started In North Highlands Ends After Suspect Crashes Into Other Driver
it was reported around 2:15 a.m. on 9th Street at Lombardo Avenue, south of Modesto. Modesto Fire says the incident prompted a three-alarm response.READ MORE: 1 Dead After Crash In North Sacramento
Firefighters say the fire started in the corner of the store.MORE NEWS: 'Whole Community Feels Helpless': Outpouring Of Support For Family Grieving Camino Girl Killed In Hit-And-Run
No injuries were reported.