SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – It’s Super Bowl weekend and local bars are preparing for crowds.

“It was dead down here for a while,” says, Football fan Kreon Sims.

Sims is hoping bars are back to normal for the big game.

“I’m slowly progressing and starting to see a lot more people come out, which is good,” says Sims

The game may also lead to a big weekend for Sacramento businesses.

“Super Bowl Sunday and Valentine’s Day the next day, big times,” says Emily Hoffman with Downtown Sacramento Partnership.

Hoffman is hoping California having some stake in the game will pack local bars.

“It’s really awesome a California team will be participating in the Super Bowl this year and folks can come out and show their support,” says Hoffman.

Not just for the Rams but for restaurants, too.

“Hopefully this weekend is a great boost for them and provides much needed relief during a really challenging time,” says Hoffman

Though, some spots in our area won’t be taking advantage of the big game. Staffing is an issue and some businesses don’t have enough employees to handle a crowd.

“Staffing is certainly one of the things causing a bit of strain for businesses,” says Hoffman.

Other businesses like Bennets in Sacramento say they have staff, but their employees deserve a break.

“They’ve worked so hard the last 18 months with the COVID, with the closing and the opening. They’ve been working and to have a day off to celebrate this weekend, Valentine’s Day weekend is a good thing,” says Bennet.

Downtown Sacramento Partnership suggests planning ahead and checking social media for businesses that will be open. Some may have specials or deals for the big game.