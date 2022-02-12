SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – A dangerous firefight sent a firefighter to the hospital Saturday afternoon. Large plumes of smoke rose so high they could be seen from the freeway. The flames broke out just before 2 p.m. giving crews a tough time. They could be heard on dispatch audio saying they were pulling people away from two buildings as the roof started to cave in.

“The roof is a tin roof making getting water onto the seat of the fire very difficult,” said fire chief Gary Loesch.

A viewer sent CBS13 cellphone video when the fire first started. The buildings are part of an old warehouse, once operated by the California Shellfish Co. The warehouse has now been abandoned for several years.

“Our construction office is right there and it’s a little close for comfort that’s all,” said Charlie Bisharat.

Bisharat works for a construction company just a few feet away. He watched crews fascinated by how his work played a role in the firefight.

“You know it’s pretty rare and it’s interesting because we put in infrastructure for fire departments all over the place and it’s really cool to watch it all get used,” Bisharat told CBS13.

Firefighters have been to the area several times, in fact, a fire broke out in December just before 4 a.m. That one turned dangerous for crews as well with a roof collapsing during the firefight, forcing crews to go on the defensive.

“We’ve been here multiple times over the last couple of years. We have heavy fire in two of them. They were vacant at the time. Right now we’re doing exterior firefight. It’s too dangerous right now for me to put my crews inside,” said Loesch.

“I wasn’t here at the beginning, but it seems like they got it under control which is very comforting,” said Bisharat.

There’s no word on what started Saturday’s fire as it’s still under investigation.