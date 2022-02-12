WATERFORD (CBS13) — A house fire has been reported west of the city of Waterford, said the Stan Con Fire PIO.
The fire was reported burning through the roof within 5 minutes of the arrival of fire crews.
There were also multiple roof collapses that hindered the crews’ ability to put out the fire quickly.
#SCFPD @ModestoFire responded to a house fire west of #cityofwaterford. Fire was through the roof upon arrival 5 minutes after dispatch. There were multiple roof collapses that hampered suppression efforts. @TurlockFire provided station coverage #hughsonfire provided a tender.
