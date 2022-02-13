SACRAMENTO (CBS13) – Could the dry spell of no precipitation be broken?

If you travel on I-80 up to the Sierra Nevada, then it’s very possible. Valentine’s Day will bring ski-lovers a little lift.

The National Weather Service is forecasting light scattered snow for the area over the next 24 to 48 hours.

“We’re not looking at significant accumulations,” said Scott Rowe, a lead meteorologist for the NWS. “If anything, there could be a few headaches for folks deciding to go up in the mountains.”

The 8-Station Northern Sierra Index shows the region will need an extra 21.7 inches of precipitation to reach normal levels by the end of the water year.

While it seems like a way to go, Rowe cautions the index is at 31.5 inches – close to where we need to be for this time of the year.

The system over the Sierra isn’t expected to slam the area like December’s snow.

While it may be low impact, it’s not uncommon to see the water year flip-flop between dry and wet, Rowe said.

“In the long run we do like to see what happens in the grand scheme of things and it’s a little bit too early to determine what may or may not happen.”