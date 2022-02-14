MODESTO (CBS13) — Multiple crews responded to a large fire at a recycling plant in Modesto Monday night.
The Modesto Fire Department said the fire was burning in the area of Morgan Road and East Whitmore Avenue. The fire department said wind and debris were making it difficult to contain the fire.
The department also said there was poor water supply that further hampered fire suppression efforts.
Late Monday night, Modesto Fire said resources from San Joaquin County were called in to assist.