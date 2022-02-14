SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — A suspicious package prompted a law enforcement response in Downtown Sacramento on Monday morning.
California Highway Patrol says they got a report of a suspicious package near the Treasury Building at 10th and L streets.READ MORE: Sheriff: Several People Injured After Reported Explosion Near Stockton
The package was described as being a cardboard box attached to the side of the building.READ MORE: Sacramento Mom Attacked By Homeless Man At McKinley Park
With the package looking particularly suspicious, a hazardous device detection team was called to the scene. The package was then removed from the building without incident.MORE NEWS: Man, 30, Suspected Of Breaking Out 4 Windows At California State Capitol
Exactly what kind of package was found has not been detailed.